Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi (East) constituency in Maharashtra wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asking him to declare a dry day on October 30, on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

"I request you to declare a dry day on October 30, on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi, which is a holy festival of Islam," he wrote.

He added on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi there should be a ban on liquor, keeping in mind sentiments of Muslim community and purity of the day. (ANI)

