Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Special IG, Kolhapur range, Maharashtra, has dismissed the accused, suspended Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane, from the service, in connection with the Satara woman doctor suicide case, police said.

Accused suspended PSI Gopal Badane has been dismissed from the service by Special IG, Kolhapur range, Sunil Phulari, in the Satara woman suicide case, as per Maharashtra Police. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the Phaltan doctor suicide case. IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute will lead the SIT. Orders have been issued to begin the investigation immediately.

Also Read | Black Hole Produces Brightest Flare Ever, With Light of 10 Trillion Suns.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to form an SIT to probe the Satara-Phaltan doctor suicide case.

The opposition parties have been demanding a high-level probe into the doctor's death case. The opposition had also earlier demanded that former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar, son of former Shiv Sena MP from Satara, Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar, be arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 6 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The doctor, posted in Satara, was found dead in a hotel room. She had left a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others, officials said.

Gopal Badne was produced before the Additional District and Sessions Court in Phaltan in Maharashtra on October 26 and remanded to police custody till October 30.

Earlier, Satara Police arrested two persons, Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar, in connection with the case.

A case was registered against the accused duo under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The Police Sub-Inspector Badne named in the note was suspended following this development.

A note on the hand of the doctor who passed away named the police official and two others for driving her to take the extreme step by subjecting her to physical and mental harassment.

Earlier, Fadnavis said that strict action would be taken against those who were guilty of the suicide of a woman doctor at the Sub-District Hospital in Satara. He also said that politicising "such a sensitive issue is very insensitive." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)