Aurangabad, Jan 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old teacher from Nanded in Maharashtra was cheated of Rs 10 lakh by two persons under the pretext of securing admission for his son in a private medical college, police said on Tuesday.

Police have identified the two accused who hail from Bengaluru for allegedly luring the victim Datta Khanzode, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Nanded city.

The victim wanted to enrol his son for a medical course and was searching for admission on internet, when he received a call from one of the accused, a police officer said.

"The accused told Khanzode that they will help his son get an admission in a private medical college and demanded Rs 10 lakh. The victim was told to visit a website and was asked to transfer Rs 10 lakh in a bank account on December 30 and 31," the Shivajinagar police station official told PTI.

The victim believed the accused as they enquired about the application made by his son for a medical course.

However, after transferring the money, Khanzode suspected that something was amiss and informed the police.

With the help of the police, the amount of Rs 5 lakh of the total Rs 10 lakh transferred has been put on hold, the official said.

"Police are trying to trace the trail of Rs 5 lakh which has already been transferred," said assistant police inspector (API) and investigating officer Manik Doke.

Police are yet to make any arrest in the case, he added.

The duo has been booked under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

