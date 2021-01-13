Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl has been raped in Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by three men, who have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at an isolated spot on Tuesday late night when the victim was chatting with her friends, a police official said.

He said the accused, Sanjay Bharti (26), Ambesh Gautam (24) and Indrajit Gautam (24), dragged the victim away while her friends fled.

The trio, all labourers, was remanded in police custody till January 22.

