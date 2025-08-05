Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to bring back elephant Madhuri, also known as Mahadevi, to Nandani Math in Kolhapur.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who emphasised the state's support for the Math's efforts to reunite with the elephant.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: PG Medical Student From Kilpauk Medical College Found Dead, Family Suspects Suicide Due to Academic Pressure.

The state government will file a separate review petition in the Supreme Court to present its position on Madhuri's return, said Fadnavis.

A meeting was held in the Cabinet Hall of the Ministry under the chairmanship of CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the issue of elephant Madhuri alias Mahadevi of Nandani Math (Tal. Shirol, District Kolhapur). During the meeting, the Chief Minister clarified the position of the state government.

Also Read | CISF Deployment in Rajya Sabha: Kiren Rijiju Slams Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition for 'Spreading Lies' on CISF Presence in House.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Medical Minister Hasan Mushrif, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, representatives of Nandani Math and public representatives were present on this occasion.

Saying that efforts will be made to bring Madhuri alias Mahadevi, the elephant, back to the Math through a legal process, considering the traditions of Nandani Math and the sentiments of the local people, Chief Minister Mr. Fadnavis said, "Madhuri, the elephant, has been in Nandani Math for the last 34 years. There is a public sentiment that Madhuri should come back to the Math. Keeping this public sentiment in mind, the state government will file a reconsideration petition. The Math should also include the state government in its petition."

"Also, a separate detailed stand will be presented in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Forest Department. In this, all the issues suggested by the high-level committee, as per the criteria of the Central Zoo Authority, will be resolved", Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister said that a team of doctors will be formed to take care of the elephant

CM Fadnavis further said, "The state government will form a team, including a doctor, to take care of the elephant and provide all the necessary assistance. If necessary, arrangements like a rescue centre will be made, and facilities will be provided accordingly, etc. The Chief Minister also said on this occasion that a request will be made through the state government in this petition to appoint an independent committee by the Supreme Court to investigate these matters, including the above-mentioned matters".

He also said that the cases registered against the citizens in this case will be withdrawn.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Forest Department should collect information about all the elephants that were taken out of Maharashtra.

The public representatives present on this occasion expressed their position that the state government should take the initiative to bring back Madhuri the elephant, keeping in mind the feelings of the citizens.

MP Dhairyashil Mane, MP Vishal Patil, MLAs Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Vishwajit Kadam, Satej Patil, Ashok Mane, Sadabhau Khot, Rahul Awade, Amal Mahadik, former MP Raju Shetty, former MLA Prakash Awade, Pujya Swastishree Jinsen Mahaswamiji of Nandani Math, President of Jain Minority Development Corporation Lalit Gandhi, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Department Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Srinivas Rao, Kolhapur District Collector Amol Yedge, Jain Swami and local people's representatives were also present on this occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Elephant Madhuri, also known as Mahadevi, was moved from the Mutt in Kolhapur to Vantara's sanctuary in Jamnagar following a Supreme Court order upholding the decision of the Ministry of Environment's High Powered Committee. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)