Nagpur, Jun 20 (PTI) A 37-year-old under-trial prisoner allegedly attempted to kill an inmate at the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra after a brawl, police said on Sunday.

The accused Vivek Palatkar, who is facing the trial for allegedly murdering five members of his family in 2018, attacked Raju Verma (54), also facing a murder trial, with a stone on Saturday evening in his barrack, a senior jail officer said, adding that two other inmates were also injured in the incident.

Verma was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before being shifted to the jail hospital.

Earlier, Palatkar was convicted by a sessions court for murdering his wife which sentenced him to life imprisonment.

