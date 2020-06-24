Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) As many as 3,890 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the count of patients to 1,42,900, a health department official said.

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of as many as 208 people, taking the state's fatality count to 6,739, he said.

Of these 208 victims, 72 died in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 136 had succumbed to the infection before that, but COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their death earlier, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,42,900, new cases: 3,890, deaths: 6,739, discharged: 73,792, active cases: 62,354, people tested so far: 8,23,775.

