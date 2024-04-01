New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): A Mahasabha was held in Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Sunday over the alleged rape of a 4-year-old girl.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta informed ANI that the attendees, including members from various groups, discussed their demands with the police.

"A Mahasabha was organised by some residents of Pandav Nagar, in which members of some organisations were present. They discussed their demands and informed the police regarding the same. We will take these demands into consideration and take the necessary steps," she said.

On March 24, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl at her tuition centre in Pandav Nagar.

The incident took place on March 23 when the girl's tuition teacher, Appu, was not at home and his brother allegedly raped the little girl on the pretext of teaching.

The tuition teacher's brother also threatened the little girl not to tell anyone at home, but she went home crying and told her parents everything. A case was registered at Mandawali police station, and the 34-year-old was arrested the next day.

Earlier, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi had also written to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, regarding the incident.

In her official statement, Atishi expressed deep concern over the incident, labelling it a "blot on the national capital."

"It has been reported in the media that a 4-year-old girl has been raped in Pandav Nagar in East Delhi. Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police," Atishi said in her official statement. (ANI)

