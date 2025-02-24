Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday visited the ongoing 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his family and took a dip in the Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati).

Lauding the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh administration, Shinde said that Prayagraj was the land of faith and harmony.

"This is an amazing experience to be here. This is a land of faith and harmony. We have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam today. This Mahakumbh is pure and takes place after 144 years. The arrangements are very good here. The whole team of the UP government, including the CM himself, is involved in this. I also want to thank PM Modi for his vision," Shinde told ANI.

Over 620 million devotees took a dip in the sacred Sangam until February 23, and more than nine million devotees took holy dips today until 2:00 PM.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Monday and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav over his "Faaltu hai kumbh" remarks and said that those who believe in "jungle raj hate our heritage and faith" and expressed confidence that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who speak ill of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

While addressing a rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur, he highlighted the significance of the 'Mahakumbh of Unity' currently underway in Prayagraj. He emphasised that this celebration represents the largest gathering of India's faith, unity, and harmony, with more attendees than Europe's entire population taking a holy dip. (ANI)

