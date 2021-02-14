Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Tara Gandhi Bhattacharya, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, reached the Ghazipur border on Saturday to extend her support to the farmers agitating against the central farm laws and said that her visit is "apolitical".

Bhattacharya reached the Ghazipur border with other workers of the Gandhi foundation.

Speaking about the farm laws, she said: "I have not come here for any political party and there is no police escort with us. I am an 87-year-old senior citizen of this country. We have come here today for the farmers, who feed us all our life. If farmer brothers will not benefit, the country will not be benefitted."

"I always stand with the truth. I have absolutely no knowledge about politics," she added.

Bhattacharya also shared a stage with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait during her visit to Ghazipur.

Her visit comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha had said that the new farm laws have been brought to ease difficulties in agriculture and called upon protesting farmers to resume talks with the government over their demands.

"We are working for the country. I once again urge farmers to come for talks and resolve the issues," the Prime Minister had said to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

The government has offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

