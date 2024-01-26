Jamshedpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Tata Archery Academy coach Purnima Mahato has dedicated the Padma Shri award to her family for their support throughout her sporting career.

"I did not expect this (Padma Shri) and thought someone was kidding with me when I received a call from the Union home ministry on Thursday," she told PTI.

"In fact, I was in the midst of the national voters pledge function of East Singhbhum district administration when I received repeated calls from the Union ministry. Since I was in the middle of the function, I did not answer the calls as the deputy commissioner was also present," the 48-year-old said on Friday.

"I stepped out of the venue to answer the call but couldn't hear anything clearly due to the noise. But I heard the words Padma Shri and provided my address as requested by the caller," Mahato, who was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 2013, said.

"I feel proud to be honoured with the award. I would like to dedicate the award to my late parents, my family members including in-laws, who have supported and motivated me throughout my sporting career.

"Whatever I am today is because of my family. Even my children (a son and a daughter) and my husband have struggled to manage the household but continued to support me whenever I am away to participate in sporting events at home or abroad," she claimed.

Mahato, an archer-turned-coach, began playing at the age of 10 and gained attention when she was part of the Indian recurve team that won gold in the team event at the International Archery Championship (now known as Asia Cup) in Bangkok in 1993.

Since then, she has represented India in various championships, including the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

At the age of 18, Mahato joined Tata Steel in 1994 on a sports quota and became the coach of Tata Archery Academy in 2000.

Since then, Mahato has nurtured several archers who have achieved international recognition, including ace woman recurve archer Deepika Kumari.

Expressing gratitude to the government for nominating her for the award, her employer Tata Steel, archers, and supporters, Mahato said the award will certainly motivate her further and she will continue to give her best to earn recognition for the state of Jharkhand and the country.

