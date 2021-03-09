By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has said that his breach of privilege notice against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been accepted as she has been asked to file a reply and demanded that her membership should be terminated.

"Let her reply to the notice. We will demand that action should be taken against all such people. If she is suspended or her membership is terminated, it will give a message about what should be spoken or not (in the House)," Dubey told ANI.

The notice was given over Moitra's remarks pertaining to a former Chief Justice of India.

"The fact that Mahua Moitra has been asked to give a reply means my notice has been accepted," Dubey said.

He also referred to the breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I always demand the termination of membership. I have said this about Rahulji and am waiting that his membership is terminated," he said.

Dubey said MPs have some privileges in terms of their remarks inside the House but restrictions need to be observed. "Some new MPs have been elected, especially from TMC, and they do not know anything about the law. The comments on the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court are not appropriate in any way," he said.

The BJP MP had given the breach of privilege notice in Lok Sabha on February 10 and had referred to Article 121 and the rules of conduct of the House.

Article 121 provides that no discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties except upon a motion for presenting an address to the President under the due process.

Some other BJP MPs had also given a breach of privilege notice against Mahua Moitra.(ANI)

