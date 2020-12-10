Dharamshala (HP), Dec 10 (PTI) Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have declared the main tourist area in McLeodganj as a COVID-19 containment zone.

Dharamshala Sub-Divisional Magistrate Harish Gajju took the decision after 11 cases of the novel coronavirus were found in McLeodganj.

He said the area from Main Chowk to Dolma Chowk on Jogiwada Road in McLeodganj has been declared as a containment zone.

"No offices and hotels will be opened in the containment zone nor will any construction work be allowed. The people of the area will not be able to leave their houses at other times except in medical emergencies," the SDM said.

