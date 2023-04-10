Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday transferred 49 IAS officers, many of them posted as deputy commissioners, with immediate effect.

Sanjay Joon, Director General, Development and Panchayats, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission, relieving Prabhjot Singh of the charge, according to a government order.

A Sreenivas, Managing Director, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, relieving Sudhir Rajpal of the charge.

Ashok Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, has been transferred and posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Hisar and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar, relieving Pradeep Dahiya.

Yash Pal, Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, will now be the Commissioner, Manesar Municipal Corporation, and Additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

Priyanka Soni, Deputy Commissioner of Ambala, will now be the DC of Panchkula.

Narhari Singh Banger, who is Director, Agriculture, will also hold post of Director, Mines and Geology and Special Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, in addition to his present duties.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC, Gurugram will also hold the post of Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram, in addition to his present duties.

Ajay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, will be the new DC of Rohtak.

Jagdish Sharma, DC, Fatehabad will be be the new DC of Kaithal.

Mohd Imran Raza, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Manesar, will be the new DC of Rewari.

Shekhar Vidyarthi, Director General, Industries and Commerce and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department will also hold post of Advisor, Civil Aviation, Haryana and Secretary, Haryana Civil Aviation Department, in addition to his present duties.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Gurugram has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, in addition to his present duties.

Geeta Bharti, Commissioner, Hisar Division, Hisar, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance and Development Corporation in addition to her present duties.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday also issued transfer and posting orders of an IRS, an Indian Forest Service and a Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers with immediate effect.

