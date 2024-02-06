Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the NCP led by him enjoys the backing of a majority of MLAs as well as district presidents across the state.

Addressing a press conference after the ECI recognised the faction led by him as the real Nationalist Congress Party and allotted it the party symbol, Pawar said, "In democracy, priority is given to majority which is why the poll commission has allotted the party name and symbol to us".

"50 MLAs are with us (NCP). Also, most of the district presidents in the state, chiefs of the party cells (frontal organisations) are also backing us," he said.

Pawar said he accepts the Election Commission's decision with utmost humility.

On rival Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction's assertion that the ECI's order will be challenged in the Supreme Court, Ajit said everyone has the right to do so.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the ECI ruling is based on merit and majority.

