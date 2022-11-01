Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed development work and the law and order situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar and asked officials to make more efforts for the progress of the district, an official statement said.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting of public representatives, administrative and police officials at the auditorium of the Greater Noida Development Authority.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is a "show window" for the state and hence the responsibilities of the officials have increased further, Adityanath said.

He said all officials should make more efforts for the development of the district and improvement of the law and order situation so that more and more investments come in and industries are set up.

Priority should be given to the operation of electric buses in the district, the chief minister said.

