Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of obstructing the Election Commission of India's (ECI) efforts to complete SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in the state, asserting that the voter list should be "clean and accurate".

Ghosh emphasised the need for the ongoing SIR ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, saying, "Those who have the right to vote should be added to the voter list, and those who don't should have their names removed."

Also Read | Acid Attack in Rajasthan: Photographer Attacks 14-Year-Old Girl With Acid in Sri Ganganagar for Refusing To Talk, Probe Launched.

The BJP leader alleged that the TMC is repeatedly hindering the ECI's work through legal challenges and harassment of officials.

"This process is going on properly, but the TMC is repeatedly obstructing it, sometimes by going to court, sometimes by harassing the Election Commission. However, the Election Commission is serious about this," Ghosh alleged.

Also Read | Who Is Nitin Nabin? From Bihar MLA to BJP Chief, His Caste, Political Rise, Family and Property Details.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A three-judge bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued directions to the ECI on various pleas alleging procedural illegalities in the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The apex court noted that the ECI has issued notices to certain persons described as falling under the category of 'logical discrepancies'. Thus, with a view to enabling persons included in the category, the Court issued a direction to display the names of such persons at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices, and Ward Offices.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) welcomed the Supreme Court's decision as West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "We welcome the Supreme Court's verdict. Mid-term corrections, in particular, are essential in an evolving democracy. This can be seen as part of India's evolution to a mature democracy."The Electoral Roll Officers' Network (ERONET) portal had flagged more than 1.2 crore names under the 'logical discrepancy' category, sparking a fresh row over the SIR exercise in the state.

TMC National General Secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, termed it a defeat for the BJP, stating that the apex court has accepted the party's demand of publishing the names in the 'logical discrepancies' category.

Addressing a public gathering, he said, "One crore names that were targeted to be struck off have been saved, and the victory belongs to the people of Bengal. Our voting rights were being threatened, but the Supreme Court has given them a firm rebuke. Today BJP and PM Modi have been defeated in court; in the coming days, they will be defeated by votes. This is not Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat. This land has shown the way to the freedom movement and the Renaissance. We never bow our heads to outsiders. The people of Bengal do not know how to sell their spine or live in slavery."

Politics has heated up in West Bengal as the state is scheduled to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)