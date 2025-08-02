Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 2 (ANI): 97-year-old Malayalam writer, scholar and former MLA Prof MK Sanu passed away at Amrita hospital in Kochi at around 5:35 pm on Saturday.

He had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the past week after sustaining injuries in a fall, as per the hospital's statement.

Also Read | 'Do Not Attend Late Night Parties, You Could Be Raped': Gujarat Traffic Police Draws Flak Over Misogynistic Safety Posters Blaming Women for Sexual Violence.

He was the recipient of Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, instituted by Kerala Sahitya Akademi, in 2013 and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2011.

Born on October 27, 1928, in Thumboli in Alappuzha District, he served as a school teacher for 4 years. Later, he became a professor in government colleges.

Also Read | BJP's Presidential Election Likely To Take Place After Vice President Poll on September 9.

In 1958, he published his first book, 'Anchu Sastra Nayakanmar (Five Major Scientists)'. In 1960, he also published a book of criticism, Kaattum Velichavum. He retired from service in 1983.

In 1986, he became the president of the Progressive Literature Society. In 1987, he contested as an independent candidate with the Support of the Left from the Ernakulam Legislative Assembly constituency and won.

He has written 36 books, including biographies of Sri Narayanaguru Swami, Sahodaran Ayyappan and Changampuzha Krishnapillai. Thaazhvarayile Sandhya and Ivar Lokathe Snehichavar are his memoirs.

MK Sanu is the author of about forty works in various literary genres, including criticism, children's literature, and biography. He also penned an autobiography titled Karmagathi.

He is survived by his wife N Ratnamma and children Ranjith, Rekha, Geetha, Seetha and Harris. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)