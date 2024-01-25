Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday thanked the booth-level agents of Congress and said that due to their hard work, the Congress government was formed in Telangana.

He urged booth-level agents of Congress to go door to door ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to 'X' Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I thank the booth level agents of Congress, due to whose hard work the Congress government was formed in Telangana. Now in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also, you have to go door to door and remain united so that the Congress party win."

He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked about his guarantees.

"You all must have seen the advertisement in newspapers daily - 'Modi's Guarantee'. Were two crore jobs created annually? Has inflation reduced? Did black money come back?," he asked.

He said that whenever general elections were held, PM Modi raised emotional issues to divert attention.

"Sometimes he takes the name of Pakistan, Sometimes he takes the name of China and sometimes he takes the name of God! We generally take God's name every day. I request you, don't fall into their trap like this. If we get trapped, the country's democracy will be ruined and the country's constitution will be destroyed," he added.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana in 2023 for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven. (ANI)

