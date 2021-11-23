Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): Taking a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy on Tuesday said the TMC supremo can hope but she can never become the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can hope but she can never become Prime Minister. People do not trust her and this united front will not work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power again with a huge margin."

On Congress, he said, "If there had been any opposition that would be Congress. Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a local party. But the situation of Congress is so bad that they cannot even get 100 seats."

Roy slammed TMC for allegedly creating unrest in Tripura and said it will never come to power in the frontier state.

"TMC should be ashamed of speaking about law and order. They are great at shouting. In West Bengal, more than 100 BJP workers were killed. Has any TMC worker been killed in Tripura? They are just creating unrest to come to power in Tripura," he stated.

Asked about Mamata Banerjee's scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Modi over the Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction issue, Roy said, "Chief Minister can meet Prime Minister and discuss any issue. But she should read Constitution that BSF is the subject of the Central Government. Modi ji will listen to it but it will not make any difference."

Banerjee who arrived in Delhi on Monday is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma and Congress leader Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday.

She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the BSF and the development of the state during her visit to Delhi. (ANI)

