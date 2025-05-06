Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that the safety and security of members of Hindus in West Bengal cannot be ensured under the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly also alleged that a group of people associated with the ruling TMC were provided compensation by Banerjee in Murshidabad and not the ones who were actually affected in last month's riot.

Accusing Banerjee of doing precious little to foil the "gameplan of jihadi elements" to drive out Hindus from Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, Adhikari alleged that she failed to visit houses of those truly affected in the riot there on April 11 and 12.

The chief minister is on a two-day visit to the riot-hit areas of Murshidabad district since Monday.

"At least 900 people were subjected to attacks, atrocities by jihadi elements in Suti, Samsherganj, Dhulian and Jangipur which was nothing but a well-planned attack to instill panic among members of one community and force them flee the district. This is part of a game plan to make the district with zero Hindu population one day," Adhikari said.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly was addressing a meeting in front of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission here, where some of the riot-affected families were present.

“The CM did not visit the house of any of those 900 people. She did not muster the courage as she would have been shown black flags had she gone to those places," Adhikari said.

Banerjee underwent a guided tour of Murshidabad "far away from the really affected people", he said.

Adhikari dismissed reports about the distribution of cheques to 250 families and claimed "40 fake riot victims were instead given state compensation and they were all associated with the Trinamool Congress".

The family of a man and his son who were killed in the violence has repeatedly refused the state compensation amount but instead "accepted our meagre help and support to rebuild their lives", the BJP leader said.

"They acted on their own as they saw how police and the ruling party looked the other way on April 11," Adhikari said.

"For the first time in 14 years, the CM has been rejected by the people of Murshidabad in such an emphatic manner as people of the affected areas have seen through her falsehood and theatrics," Adhikari claimed.

Banjerjee, also the TMC supremo, was shown black flags in some parts during her visit to Murshidabad district, he claimed.

He also charged the CM with unfarily blaming the BSF for the entry of outsiders to Murshidabad to carry out attacks.

Adhilkari claimed that had the BSF not been called, the lives of police personnel would have been at stake.

He reiterated the demand for a CBI or NIA probe into the violence, particularly the killings of Hargobinda Das and his son Chandan, and their next of kin have moved the Calcutta High Court with the plea.

"At least 35 police personnel were injured in the attack by jihadi elements. Police were hiding behind closed shutters of shops instead of facing the mob. Police were saved by BSF personnel. And she and her party are blaming the BSF," Adhikari said.

The BJP leader demanded a permanent BSF camp at Jafrabad in Samsherganj where the man and his sone were killed.

The senior BJP leader claimed he had moved the Calcutta High Court to contain Murshidabad riots and vowed that his party would seek judicial intervention whenever needed for the safety of ordinary people.

"According to the HC order, central forces will be in the affected parts (of Murshidabad) till May 15. But we will have to be on guard afterwards," Adhikari said.

Adhikari exhorted Hindus to rise above political and caste differences in the battle to fight to save religion.

Describing WBHRC as "a puppet of the Mamata Banerjee government", he accused the panel of failing to address the grievances of the people who were attacked and displaced in the riot.

"Mark my words, you will cease to be a puppet of the ruling party and function as an independent agency when the BJP comes to power," he said.

