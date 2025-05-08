Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned traders not to raise prices of essential items by taking advantage of the current situation in the country.

Her warning follows rising tensions with Pakistan after strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Tried to Hit Indian Military Targets Last Night, Were Neutralised': Women Officers Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh Tell the Nation.

Addressing a meeting of the Agriculture Marketing Department, Banerjee warned of strict action against any attempts to increase prices of vegetables, fish and meat through black marketing.

She instructed officials to maintain tight surveillance across the state.

Also Read | India Bans Pakistan-Origin Content on OTT Platforms, Streaming Services After Operation Sindoor.

"As of now, prices of most commodities remain under control. Except for a few items where the price rise is limited to Re 1– Rs 5, the situation is stable. We have sufficient stock and supply," the CM said.

She emphasised the need for strict border vigilance to prevent the clandestine export of vegetables and other essentials grown in the state by unscrupulous traders seeking higher profits.

She said the chief secretary would remain in constant touch with district magistrates to monitor the situation.

Expressing concern over a slight rise in chicken prices, the CM advocated higher use of duck meat as an alternative. She proposed boosting duck production by involving self-help groups and establishing more duck-rearing poultry units.

"If the consumption of duck meat is encouraged by involving self-help groups, the entire thrust on chicken will go away and prices will come down," she said.

The CM directed agencies concerned to ensure that prices of fish and chicken do not exceed permissible limits.

She called for a coordinated policy to utilise hundreds of waterbodies across the state for pisciculture.

She also stressed the need for more cold storages for fish preservation, in addition to the upcoming facility at Moyna in Purba Medinipur.

Banerjee further called for a policy on bheries (traditional fish cultivating waterbodies) and demanded a detailed report, noting that hundreds of ponds across the state are already engaged in pisciculture. She proposed that the Fisheries Department act as the nodal agency for this initiative.

Demanding a check on the prices of onion and cucumber, the CM said the state should buy the commodities directly from farmers so that they are not exploited by middlemen.

On the issue of potato prices, the CM assured that there are adequate stocks in the state's 518 cold storages and warned against any artificial price manipulation.

Banerjee also suggested expanding the scope of Sufal Bangla — the state's network of 649 government-run outlets selling essential commodities.

She proposed that fish be sold through these outlets in the coming days to make it more accessible and affordable.

"Don't wait for a formal launch. Begin the process immediately so that people can buy fish from these outlets at the earliest," she urged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)