Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Railway authorities to run more suburban trains to avoid overcrowding which will put passengers at a risk of contracting COVID-19.

Suburban train services of Eastern and South Eastern Railway resumed in the state on Wednesday after more than seven months with the authorities trying to enforce Covid safety guidelines, even as passengers crowded the coaches during peak hours.

"We will ask the Railways to run more trains so that trains are not overcrowded and physical distancing and other safety norms are adhered to. We have to also ensure that people wear masks," Banerjee said at the secretariat.

