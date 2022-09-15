Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated the first phase of Tata Metaliks' Rs 600-crore expansion project of a ductile iron pipe plant at Kharagpur.

The augmentation exercise will take the unit's capacity to over 4 lakh tonnes per annum in two phases, the company, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, said.

"This new plant will help the company expand its product range and enhance its presence in the fast-growing water infrastructure space, which is witnessing a major thrust by the Govt of India through its Jal Jeevan Mission scheme," it said in a statement.

The second phase of expansion of the plant is likely to be completed in one year, company officials said.

Tata Metaliks also undertakes several CSR projects in the area, the statement added.

