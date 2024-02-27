Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a Rs 570-crore greenfield integrated packaging plant in Panagarh.

Dhunseri Poly Films, spread over 38 acres in the Panagarh Industrial Park, is promoted by Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

The first phase of the unit was completed in a "record span" of two years in 2023.

“This is Eastern India's first 52,000 tonnes per annum BoPET plant used for packaging materials,” the company said.

Banerjee said the project will create employment opportunities for locals of the area.

With a focus on sustainable packaging solutions, the facility will initially manufacture 45,000 tonnes per annum of BoPET films, catering to the food, cosmetics, personal care and pharmaceutical industries, the company said.

"We have a target of increasing production to 160,000 TPA by 2026-27, aiming at a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore from the flexible films business and exports of around Rs 400 crore," said Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, Executive Chairman and Promoter of Dhunseri Group.

