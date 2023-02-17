Budaun (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A speeding car hit a 22-year-old man on a morning walk here on Friday and dragged him for about three km under the vehicle, a grim reminder of a similar hit-and-run episode in Delhi last month.

The man, Umesh Kumar, succumbed to injuries at a primary health care centre, police said.

Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer, Bilsi Police Station, said the incident happened when Kumar, a native of village Sirasola, was on his way for a morning walk.

The SHO said that after being hit, Kumar fell on the car's bonnet and got stuck under the left front wheel.

He was dragged for almost 3 km before the police and locals chased down the vehicle and extracted him from underneath with great difficulty, police said.

The car driver has been taken into custody and is being interrogated while Kumar's body has been sent for a post mortem, they said.

A similar incident happened in Delhi's Kanjhawala this New Year's eve in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car.

At least six people were charged under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the matter which in its wake gave rise to several protests and a heated political debate on crime rise in the national capital.

