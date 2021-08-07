Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) A Goa court on Saturday granted bail to a man accused of creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and demanding money.

Mohammad Sakir Hussain (26), hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 2 under Information Technology provisions.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Puja Desai granted bail to Hussain on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties of the same amount observing that he was in jail since August 2 and probe from here on would primarily involve information from service providers and other institutes, which would take considerable amount of time.

Advocate Damodar Dhond represented the accused while state was represented by Assistant Public Prosecutor P Phadte.

