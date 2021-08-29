Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI): A man accused of raping a girl died allegedly by suicide at a police station in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Sunday and a CID probe was ordered by Home Minister of the State Araga Jnanendra.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks.

The police said they arrested the 37-year-old man on Saturday following a complaint that he had raped the 13-year-old girl and that they found him hanging in the toilet of the station shortly afterwards.

On finding the accused hanging, the police said they took him to a hospital where, they said, he died.

Though the police said the death was not due to custodial torture, the family of the deceased staged a protest in front of thepolice station seeking justice.

On learning this, the Minister issued a statement saying a CID probe has been ordered and that a report will be submitted. PTI KSU

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)