Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) In a bid to prevent human-elephant conflict and crop destruction by wild jumbos, residents of Madhya Pradesh villages adjoining Chhattisgarh will be taught techniques like making bee buzzing sound and burning chilly powder-laced cow dung cakes to drive away the elephants, forest officials said.

Solar fencing would also be put up to keep the wild elephants away, Madhya Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) J S Chauhan told PTI.

The state forest department has roped in Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to spread an awareness among villagers about the tricks to drive away violent tuskers that enter their dwellings from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and cause loss of human lives and crop destruction.

"We will tell people not to hurl stones at the elephants or confront them as this may agitate the animals,” Chauhan said.

According to the Population Estimation of Elephants in India, there were seven elephants in MP in 2017, an official said.

"Now, the number has gone up to 60, apart from other animals straying occasionally," Chauhan said.

Fifty of these wild elephants coming from Chhattisgarh have settled in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) and the remaining in the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve (SDTR), another official said.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey claimed the elephants have killed more than eight people this year in MP. But as per government records, the figure is three- including two in Shahdol and one in Mandla district.

"We will have to learn to live with the wild elephants. With a little bit of understanding about the animals and exercising restraint, we can avoid loss of human life and property to a great extent," Chauhan said.

It is believed that the elephants can be driven away using high intensity lights, bursting crackers, burning of cow dung cakes laced with chilly powder, making loud bee buzzing sound and beating drums, he said.

"Our department will share these time tested techniques with locals. We will constitute 'hathi mitra dal' (groups to control man-elephant conflict) to bridge the gap and share information with our field staff,” Chauhan said.

He said they have conducted the first round of training of their frontline staff and field officers in districts where the pachyderms enter from Chhattisgarh.

In April this year, during incidents of elephant attack in Shahdol, the smell of Mahua flowers collected by villagers to brew liquor drew the jumbos to the area. The tuskers are also fond of eating maize, bananas and sugarcane, officials said.

Forest personnel have been asking people not to go close to the wild elephants or confront them, they said.

The elephants usually venture into human habitats during summer in search of water and fodder.

According to officials, the jumbos were straying into MP as their habitat in Chhattisgarh was shrinking due to various reasons, including mining.

As per the MP forest department figures, there was no incident of man-elephant conflict in 2018.

In April 2019, jumbos killed a woman in Sidhi.

In 2020, four people were killed – three in Anuppur and one in Seoni.

Last year, the pachyderms trampled six people to death, including three in Sidhi and as many in Anuppur district.

Activist Ajay Dubey, founder secretary of the NGO Prayatna working for wildlife conservation, told PTI that the elephants have been destroying houses, agriculture fields.

He claimed the jumbos have killed more than eight people in Madhya Pradesh so far this year.

The wild animals have formed a "corridor" from Jharkhand and Odisha to Chhattisgarh, he said.

“Now, the elephants are entering Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh. The MP government sounded an alert after the tuskers killed five people in just two days in Shahdol (in April this year), revealing how alarming the situation has turned in the last couple of years," he said.

Illegal felling of trees, shrinking of habitat due to mining, infrastructure development, power projects and other reasons were forcing elephants to move from Jharkhand and Odisha towards Chhattisgarh and then to MP, he said.

He claimed that lack of co-ordination between Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and MP over the elephant menace was also among the reasons causing human-elephant conflict and claiming lives.

However, Madhya Pradesh forest officials expressed hope that the awareness campaign in districts hit by elephant attacks would help in checking the human-animal conflict.

