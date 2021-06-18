Hamirpur (HP), Jun 18 (PTI) A man was arrested on charges of theft after 50 bags of cement meant for public works were seized from his house in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Gokulchandran Karthikeyan, the cement bags meant for use by government departments were recovered from the house of Vipan Kumar following a tip-off.

Kumar, a resident of Nagehra village in Garli, told the police that he had purchased the cement from a forest guard for Rs 15,000.

A case under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the accused arrested, the police officer said.

The matter has also been brought to the notice of the Department of Forests and it is carrying out an investigating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)