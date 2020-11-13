New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area for allegedly carrying firecrackers whose use or sale has been banned in the national capital.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Nimri Village in Shastri Nagar, they said.

Also Read | NALSAR Vice Chancellor Professor Faizan Mustafa Elected President of Consortium of National Law Varsities.

Police said during checking at Vaishno Mata Mandir around 11.40 pm on Wednesday, they signalled a motorcyclist to stop but he sped away.

"However, he was apprehended and during search two plastic bags carrying 20 kilograms of firecrackers were found in his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Greets Nation on Deepawali, Urges to Follow COVID-19 Protocols.

Interrogation revealed that the accused runs a grocery shop in Shastri Nagar. He visited Nagia Park, Roop Nagar, for shopping where near a cold drink shop he met with two persons who were selling crackers at cheap rates, the DCP said.

The accused bought 20 kilograms of crackers for Rs 4,500. He intended to sell them secretly at his shop in Sarai Rohilla, Alphonse added.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from the midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)