Ambala (Haryana), Apr 16 (PTI) Police arrested a farmer for allegedly cultivating opium on his farm in Niharsa village of this Haryana district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the farmer's house and found 41 opium plants.

Also Read | Blinkit Delivery Boys' Strike: Over 100 Dark Kitchens Shut Due to Strike in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida.

The police uprooted all the plants and arrested the accused farmer.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, said the police.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Indore: Woman Loses Rs 70,000 While Trying to Earn Money by Liking YouTube Videos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)