Muzaffarnagar, Jul 26 (PTI) The police here on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder case of a former village head in Ahroda village, officials said.

The accused, Govind, shot dead Mangey Ram in his fields on July 15 and later tried to burn the body for covering up his identity, they said.

A case was then lodged against unidentified miscreants at Jansath police station, they added.

During the process of investigation, Govind as found to be involved in the case.

The pistol used in commission of the crime was recovered from his possession, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Kumar Shrivastava said.

Govind told police that he killed Ram to avenge the murder of his father nearly 20 years ago.

