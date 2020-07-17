New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law with an ice pick on suspicion that she was behind his wife's decision to abandon him, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Delhi's Mohan Garden. The ice pick has also been recovered from his possession, they said.

The accused was previously involved in three criminal cases.

On Thursday around 12.30 am, police received information that a man has attacked his mother-in-law with an ice pick.

"He had also severely injured the relatives of the woman who had tried to intervene. The police rushed to the spot and apprehended him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

The injured were shifted to Tarak Hospital where Shashi Bala (62), a resident of Rama Park and the man's mother-in-law, was declared brought dead.

She received multiple injuries on her chest, arms and abdomen, a senior police officer said.

The other three injured - a man, his wife and their 10-year-old son, who were relatives of the woman and had come to visit her, were later shifted to DDU hospital for treatment, police said.

Interrogation revealed that in 2019, Ravi was arrested in a rape case and remained in jail for nine months, the DCP said.

His wife and daughter had shifted to his mother-in-law's house. His wife did not want to come back to him and Ravi suspected that his mother-in-law was behind this decision, Alphonse said.

He planned to kill his mother-in-law, for which he purchased an ice pick, police said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the victim had come out of the house to see her relatives of, the accused attacked her. When her relatives came to her rescue, Ravi attacked them as well, police added. PTI NIT

