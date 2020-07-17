Patna, July 17: The strike launched by ambulance workers in several parts of Bihar has further stressed the health infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A harrowing video emerged from Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where a deceased woman was brought back from hospital on a cart.

The corpse was brought back from the medical facility after a post-mortem. Three-to-four relatives of the deceased could be seen walking along with the person pushing the cart. Bihar Medical Apathy: No Ambulance Available, Jehanabad Woman Walks With 3-Year-Old in Arms, Infant Dies.

One of the persons, while speaking to a reporter, said the woman was murdered a few days ago after she opposed the sale of alcohol near her residence.

Video Shows Woman's Body Brought Back on Cart

After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family. The corpse was brought back on a cart due to the absence of ambulance, reports said.

The ambulance workers in several parts of Bihar are on a strike, following the police assault on two hospital staff members in Samastipur district earlier this month.

