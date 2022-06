Chaibasa (Jharkhand), June 8 (PTI) A man was arrested allegedly for demanding dowry and pronouncing triple talaq against his wife in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, a police official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | World Ocean Day 2022 : 'India To Have Blue Economic Policy Soon', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The man was arrested on Tuesday at Majhgaon in Chaibasa and presented before the court which remanded him to judicial custody on Wednesday, West Singhbhum superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Also Read | Delhi Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: Over 250 BJP Workers Deployed Across National Capital.

"We have arrested one person on Tuesday under section 498 IPC for uttering triple talaq to separate from his wife," he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 declares the instant divorce granted by pronouncement of talaq three times as void and illegal. It provides for imprisonment for a term up to three years and fine to the husband who practiced instant triple talaq.

The victim had registered a complaint with the police against her husband Sheikh Nizam alias Nizamuddin, a resident of Azadnagar in Jamshedpur in February this year for allegedly torturing her demanding dowry and pronouncing the triple talaq.

The couple were married in 2006 and the woman had returned to her parents after attempts to reunite them through the panchayat failed and her husband continued to assault her.

Police arrested Nizam on Tuesday from Chaibasa based on information that he was there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)