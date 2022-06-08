New Delhi, June 8: Leaving no stone unturned to win the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed over 250 senior workers from across the national capital in the assembly constituency where the polling is scheduled to be held on June 23.

The BJP has fielded its former state unit general secretary Rajesh Bhatia from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency. Delhi: Dry Days Declared for Rajinder Nagar Bypoll

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told IANS that the over 250 senior party workers include former MLAs, those who contested assembly election, former councillors, sitting and former state and district office bearers.

"As per requirement, senior party workers from across the city have been deployed in Rajinder Nagar. While deploying the senior workers, the party has also taken the social equation into proper consideration," Gupta said.

Sharing the details, Gupta said one senior worker has been deployed on each of the 177 polling booths of the constituency.

"One senior worker is also deployed at each of the 44 'Shakti Kendra', a cluster of three-four polling booths. About 30 workers are assigned other poll-related works," the Delhi BJP president said.

Senior workers deployed at polling booths and Shakti Kendras are outside the constituency, while 30 workers who are assigned other poll-related works are from the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

A senior party leader said that the BJP is putting all its effort to win back its stronghold Rajinder Nagar from the AAP.

In the 2013 assembly polls, BJP's Sardar R.P. Singh won the seat but in the next two elections in 2015 and 2020 he lost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate. In the last 2020 Delhi assembly polls, AAP's Raghav Chadha won from Rajinder Nagar.

The BJP has made Rajinder Assembly by-polls "a contest between local and outsider".

The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak, who unsuccessfully contested 2020 assembly polls from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency in North East Delhi, while BJP's Bhatia is former councillor from one of the wards in the assembly constituency.

Polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes will take place on June 26. The by-poll was necessitated after AAP's Chadha resigned from the Delhi Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

