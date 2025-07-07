Ballia (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested a man after a 26-year-old woman alleged that he raped for nearly two years by luring her with the promise of a job promotion, officials said.

According to police, the woman, a resident of the Bansdih police station area in Ballia district, worked at a marketing and networking company along with the accused, 27-year-old Manoj Yadav, of Reghau village.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

The accused allegedly exploited her for over two years under the pretext of helping her secure a promotion in the company.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh said a named FIR was registered against Manoj Yadav on Sunday under sections 69, 352 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on the woman's written complaint.

Also Read | Why Was Palava Flyover Closed? Dombivli Flyover's Opening and Sudden Shutdown Sparks Political Row; Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Attack Government (Watch Videos).

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said, "Yadav was arrested from the Bansdih crossing and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)