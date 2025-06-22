New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a local resident who intervened to stop him from harassing a girl in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. Police received a call about a stabbing in the area.

According to officials, a local youth stepped in after he saw a girl being harassed by the accused. In retaliation, the accused allegedly stabbed the youth and fled the spot.

The accused, identified as Chaman, son of Guddu and a resident of E-Block, Sri Ram Colony, was later traced and arrested. A case was registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the stabbing.

Subsequently, based on the girl's complaint, a second case was registered under Section 74 of the BNS and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as one of the complainants was found to be a minor.

Police said further investigation is underway in both cases.

Earlier, on June 5, two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said.

On June 2, police received information about a grievously injured and unconscious boy lying near Durga Mandir in Taliwalan Basti. A police team reached the spot immediately. As per the statement, an eyewitness informed the police that while he was returning home with the victim, two unidentified boys approached from behind and stabbed the 16-year-old before fleeing. The victim was rushed to RML Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Following the incident, an FIR (No. 275/25) was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Anand Parbat, and the investigation began.

According to DCP Nidhin Valsan's statement, the police team analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and developed local intelligence. On June 5, based on credible secret information, two juveniles were apprehended.

During questioning, the juveniles admitted to their involvement in the incident, as per the police. Based on their disclosure, a blood-stained knife, believed to be the weapon of offence, was recovered from a park near Jeewan Mala Hospital. (ANI)

