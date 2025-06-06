New Delhi, June 6: An 18-year-old boy was stabbed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar allegedly by two men after he objected to one of them making lewd comments at a girl, the police said on Friday. A call regarding a stabbing incident was received on June 5 and the injured, identified as Ajeem, a resident of Old Seelampur, was admitted to the SDN Hospital by the time the investigating officer reached the spot, the police added.

In his statement, Ajeem alleged that he was attacked by two men, Shane Alam (21) and Shadab (25), both from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. All three males lived in the same building and were familiar with one another, police said. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death During Scuffle Over Playing Music at Event in Bhadola, 4 Minors Arrested.

On June 4, Shane allegedly made inappropriate comments at a girl who was walking by, which led to an altercation. "However, the matter was resolved with the intervention of his brother and Ajeem's maternal uncle," said the officer. On the morning of June 5, while Ajeem was coming down the stairs of his building around 8:30 am, Shadab allegedly held him while Shane pulled out a thread trimmer from his pocket and stabbed him in the right side of his abdomen. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by 2 Sons, Neighbour After Dispute in Maujpur Area.

Ajeem's maternal uncle, Mahfooz Ali, rushed him to the hospital and handed over the weapon to the doctors. Based on the teenager's statement, an FIR was registered at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station. The weapon used in the crime was seized, and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused.