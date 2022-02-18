New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A man was arrested from Haryana's Karnal in connection with a 2008 murder case here, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vikram (47), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Prdaesh, they said.

On September 12, 2008, one Renu Saini (42), a resident of Rohini Sector-17, reported that her live-in partner, Munna Singh (45), had been shot by her daughter's boyfriend Robin outside her house, police said.

Both Renu and Munna were against the relationship, they said.

During investigation, it was found that Robin and his friend Vikram were behind the incident. Robin was arrested, but Vikram was absconding, police said.

“We laid a trap and arrested Vikram on Thursday from Karnal in Haryana,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

Vikram disclosed that he was in property business in Panipat, Karnal and Panchkula in Haryana. In 2008, Robin met him in his village, police said.

After a showdown with his girlfriend, Robin had decided to eliminate Munna. He had requested Vikram to arrange a weapon, they said.

When Munna was cleaning his car, Robin had shot him in his chest and stomach. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

