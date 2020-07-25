New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for impersonating as a Major in the Indian Army, and a fake identity card was seized from him, police said on Saturday.

The deception was exposed when a case was registered against Suraj Tiwari on Thursday for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint and he was arrested.

Since it was a bailable offence, he was asked to deposit a surety to get bail. But the accused showed an ID card to claim that he was a Major in the Indian Army and that police cannot arrest him, a senior police officer said.

"The ID card was of inferior paper quality which raised suspicion. Police interrogated him and he confessed that it was fake. Thereafter, a case was registered against him at Prem Nagar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said.

It was revealed that during his school days he had joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and visited IMA Dehradun once which fascinated him and he developed a strong penchant for the uniform, the DCP said.

However, he did not have the academic qualification to be an officer in Indian Army. So, he got the forged ID and pretended to be a Major, Mishra said.

Investigation is underway out to ascertain whether any Defence Ministry personnel was involved in making the counterfeit identity card, police said.

