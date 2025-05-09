Sambhal (UP), May 9 (PTI) A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for allegedly posting content in support of Pakistan on Instagram on Friday, officials said.

The arrest was confirmed by Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishana Kumar .

"We came across a post by Mohammad Riyaz (25) in support of Pakistan. Furthermore, the accused had allegedly displayed the Pakistani flag as his Instagram profile picture," said the SP.

According to police sources, Riyaz had posted - "No matter what happens, we have to support Pakistan," in the said post.

The man has been arrested and booked under Section 152 (actions that endanger India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity) of the (BNS) and has been subsequently sent to judicial custody, said the officer.

