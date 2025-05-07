In a shocking incident from Shahjahanpur’s Dharmgadapur village, an 8-year-old boy, Surjeet, was allegedly stabbed by two men after he chanted “Pakistan Murdabad” during public celebrations of India’s Operation Sindoor airstrike on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. The attack occurred as patriotic slogans echoed across the village. Eyewitnesses say the accused, Mohid Khan and Wasim, confronted and assaulted the child with a knife, sparking chaos. Locals overpowered the duo and handed them to police after a beating. Surjeet is stable and under medical care. The police have registered a case and are probing the motive. Authorities are urging calm as communal tension simmers in the area, following a moment meant to unify the nation in pride. Hapur Shocker: Minor Girl Attacks Shopkeeper With Sharp Blade After He Refuses To Take Back Item She Bought From Shop; Video Surfaces.

Boy Stabbed in Shahjahanpur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)