New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): A 24-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he allegedly received after being beaten up by a mob who caught him stealing an autorickshaw in Kabir Nagar area here on the intervening night of November 10 and 11, police said on Thursday.

The mob had handed accused Mesar over to police, which arrested him after first aid at a local hospital and produced him in the court of the metropolitan magistrate on Wednesday, it added. He was sent to judicial custody, but as his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a Delhi hospital, where he died around midnight.

A judicial enquiry has been initiated into the death, police said.

According to the police, they took him to a hospital after being handed over by a group of people who had assaulted him when they caught him stealing the vehicle.

The accused was then arrested in connection with a case registered under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at Welcome Police Station on the basis of the statement of one Hira Lal Kamra.

On November 11, Mesar was produced in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Mittal who remanded him to judicial custody, following which was sent to Mandoli Jail. He, however, was referred to Hedgewar Hospital from Mandoli jail, but he died around midnight. (ANI)

