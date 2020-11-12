Dhanteras is considered as the most favourable day to purchase new things. During Dhanteras 2020, mobile manufacturers such as OnePlus, Apple, Poco, Samsung & more are offering their smartphones at massive discounts. If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone, we have listed down the best deals on smartphones that offered on Amazon India & Flipkart. Realme X7 Pro with MediaTek 5G Dimensity SoC to Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

OnePlus 8 Series:

OnePlus 8 comprises of OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 pro handsets. During this Dhanteras, customers purchasing OnePlus 8 series can get up to Rs 5,000 off & up to 6 months no-cost EMI. OnePlus 8 devices are listed on Amazon.in with a price from Rs 39,999. In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP triple rear camera system & runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Apple iPhone SE 2020:

Customers can get their hands on iPhone SE 2020 phone at Rs 32,999 via Flipkart. The phone originally costs Rs 39,999 for the 64GB. There are other offers such as 10 percent off on Kotak Mahindra Bank, 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards & an exchange offer. The phone flaunts a 4.7-inch retina display, a 12MP single rear snapper & is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Poco C3:

Poco C3 is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 7,499 for 3GB & 32GB model. Interested customers can also get 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards, extra 5 percent off up to Rs 250 on the transaction with ICICI Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI Rs 625 per month & an exchange offer. Poco C3 gets a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a 13MP triple rear camera module, two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB & runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system.

Poco C3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Samsung Galaxy M51:

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at Rs 22,499 for the 6GB & 128GB model. The 8GB & 128GB variant is listed for Rs 24,999 on Amazon.in. Interested buyers can also get up to Rs 11,200 off on exchange plus there is also a flat Rs 3,000 discount on SBI credit cards. Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera, a 32MP front lens, comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset & runs on Android 10 based One UI Core 2.1 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

In addition to this, smartphones such as Realme C15, Oppo F15, Oppo A9, Motorola One Fusion+, Vivo V20 are being offered with massive discounts.

