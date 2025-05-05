New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a group of students after he objected to them spraying a fire extinguisher in the air, with the chemical entering his eyes, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 30 near the Smriti Van park in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3, when the victim was on his way to pick up his nephew from school, he said.

The incident occurred between 1:50 pm and 2 pm, when the victim was passing by a school and saw a group of students spraying a fire extinguisher. As the chemical in the fire extinguisher got into his eyes, he confronted the boys.

The victim alleged that the boys threatened to kill him and forcibly stopped his scooter. They told him that he did not know who they were and started hitting him, a senior police officer said.

Police said one of the accused called six-seven more people, who joined in the alleged assault. The group fled the spot after the attack, leaving the victim injured.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects, he added.

