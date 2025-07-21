Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died after he was allegedly brutally beaten up by family members of a woman over a suspected affair in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

The victim, Shivam Chikne, an engineering student, had sustained grievous injuries in the attack that took place in Gangawadi village on July 18, an official said.

He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday, he said.

The police have arrested three people, including the woman's father, Ganesh Yadav and brother Shivam Yadav. Both the victim and the accused are residents of the same village, the official said.

The woman's father, brother and three others thrashed Chikne with sticks while he was travelling on Gangawadi-Talwada road and rendered him unconscious, following which he was rushed to a hospital, sub-inspector Swapnil Koli of Talwada police station said.

The police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder, but the provision of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has now been invoked, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)