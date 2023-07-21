Ghaziabad(UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A 33-year-old man has been booked here under charges of rape and forced conversion at the complaint of a Dalit woman, police said on Friday.

The woman in her complaint said she had come in contact with one Khalid Chaudhary on social media three years ago and moved in with him in September 2022.

According to her, Chaudhary introduced himself as Deepak and forced her to convert to Islam, eat beef, and terminate her one month-old pregnancy.

She also alleged Chaudhary raped and beat her, police said.

"After receiving the complaint of the woman, an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act, 1989, and Prohibition of unlawful religious conversion act at Vijay Nagar Police Station," said DCP, City, Nipun Agarwal.

Police have formed a team to investigate the matter and arrest Chaudhary, he said.

