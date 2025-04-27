New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A male Indian passenger carrying two kilograms of gold bars worth approximately Rs 1.91 crore was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, as per the Customs.

An official statement said that the passenger arriving from Dubai to Delhi by flight number SG-6 on April 25 was intercepted based on profiling at the exit of the green channel.

Upon X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, suspicious images were observed. A check on the DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) revealed no beep sound from the passenger. However, a detailed examination of the baggage resulted in the recovery of 2 kilograms of gold bars, it added.

The intercepted passenger (40), a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, was found carrying gold valued at approximately Rs 1.91 crores, the official said.

Further action is being taken as per Customs law, they said.

On April 8, an Iraqi national arriving from Baghdad was intercepted by Customs officers at Delhi's IGI Airport and seized 1203 grams of assorted yellow metal, silver-coated jewellery, suspected to be gold, from his possession. (ANI)

